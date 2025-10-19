Ogun SUBEB Chairman Urges SSOs to Apply Training Lessons in Public Schools

The Chairman of the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Evangelist Olalekan Ifede, has charged School Support Officers (SSOs) across the state to put into practice the knowledge and skills acquired from recent training on monitoring, mentoring, and school support to improve the quality of education in public primary schools.

Evangelist Ifede gave the charge while addressing participants at a five-day training workshop organised by SUBEB in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Represented by the Board Secretary, Mr. Olubori Akinleye, the SUBEB Chairman underscored the importance of continuous training and capacity building, noting that such initiatives play a crucial role in strengthening the school system and ensuring better learning outcomes.

“You will all agree with me that the importance of training cannot be overemphasised. I want to enjoin you to see this training as an opportunity to sharpen your skills and become better officers,” he said.

Ifede further stressed that the roles of SSOs are pivotal in maintaining discipline, mentoring teachers, and driving effective teaching and learning. He urged participants to demonstrate the impact of the training in their respective local government areas and ensure that the lessons learned are cascaded to other officers and teachers.

“We want to see the effect of this training in schools. We are expecting feedback from your various local governments. Ensure that you share knowledge; don’t let the training end here,” he added.

In his remarks, the UBEC State Coordinator, Mr. Sola Badmus, commended the participants for their commitment and cooperation throughout the training. He encouraged them to embrace the spirit of continuous learning and apply the knowledge gained for the advancement of basic education in Ogun State.

Earlier, the Director of Teacher Development, Mr. Kolawole Adagojo, explained that the training, which covered both teaching and non-teaching staff, was designed to enhance capacity in school support services and improve overall teaching effectiveness.

One of the facilitators, Prof. Ebun Yonlonfoun, emphasised that participants were trained on the responsibilities of School Support Officers, including maintaining discipline, exhibiting good listening and communication skills, and upholding professionalism in their engagements with teachers.

Advertisement

Responding on behalf of the participants, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Abayomi and Dr. Adebayo Babawande expressed appreciation to SUBEB and UBEC for organising the training, pledging to implement the lessons learned in their daily activities and contribute to improving education standards in the state.