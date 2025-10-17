Nigeria has dropped to 115th position out of 125 countries on the 2025 Global Hunger Index (GHI), signalling a deepening food security and nutrition crisis fuelled by high inflation, poverty, and insecurity.

The Global Hunger Index, which tracks hunger worldwide, measures four key indicators – undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting, and child mortality. Nigeria’s poor scores across all categories place it among countries with “serious” levels of hunger.

Speaking at the Nutritious Food Fair in Kano, the Country Representative of Propcom+ Nigeria, Dr. Adiya Ode, expressed concern that the situation could worsen, with over 31.8 million Nigerians already suffering from acute food insecurity.

Ode described the findings as a wake-up call for all stakeholders, noting that the rising level of malnutrition, especially among children, demands coordinated action and long-term strategies to make food affordable and accessible.

“Our partnerships are critical to this mission,” she said. “Through collaboration with the Kano State Government and HarvestPlus, we are supporting the seed-to-shelf process of nutrient-dense foods so that farmers earn more, consumers eat better, and markets grow stronger.”

Ode reaffirmed Propcom+’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian government with climate-smart, market-driven agricultural solutions, while urging the private sector and policymakers to join efforts to strengthen food systems.

Similarly, Dr. Yusuf Dollah Fu’ad, Country Manager of HarvestPlus Nigeria, said the country can reverse the hunger trend by enhancing farmers’ productivity through the promotion of nutrient-enriched staple crops.

He explained that a food-based approach remains one of the most effective and sustainable ways to tackle malnutrition since “most people in rural areas consume what they produce.”

“When farmers grow nutrient-enriched crops, they have direct access to the essential vitamins and micronutrients their families need. This makes the food-based approach one of the most practical and lasting solutions to hidden hunger,” Fu’ad said.

He added that the 11th edition of the Nutritious Food Fair aims to promote innovations that help farmers grow healthier crops while strengthening access to nutritious foods for all Nigerians.

On his part, Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Yusuf, said the state government had reactivated over 65 centres for malnutrition treatment and released ₦1 billion in counterpart funds to support ready-to-serve nutrient foods aimed at tackling the state’s high rate of child stunting.

He noted that the state’s nutrition response strategy is designed to “reverse the disturbing trend of malnutrition and child wasting,” especially in vulnerable communities.

Experts warn that unless urgent measures are taken to expand access to affordable, nutritious food, Nigeria may face an even more severe hunger crisis in the coming year, with millions more at risk of falling below the food poverty line.