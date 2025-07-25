Ogun SAPZ commences distribution of inputs to 700 farmers

The Ogun State Government, through the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) programme, has commenced the distribution of agricultural inputs to 700 farmers in Obafemi Owode and Odogbolu Local Government Areas under its pilot scheme.

This initiative is part of efforts to prioritise agriculture as a key driver of economic growth, food security, and job creation.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Bolu Owotomo, during the flag-off of the pilot phase at the Ogun State Agro-Services Corporation, Asero, Abeokuta, said the distribution targeted 300 rice and 400 cassava farmers. He explained that the gesture complements existing agricultural programmes in Ogun and seven other states.

Hon. Owotomo stressed that both state and federal governments are determined to support farmers to increase food production and generate surplus for export. He added that the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun remains committed to improving farmers’ livelihoods, boosting food production, and creating a conducive environment for agriculture to thrive.

“Suffice to say that the administration will continue to support farmers in every way to both improve their livelihood and enhance food production in our dear state. To this end, the state government has created a conducive environment for farmers to thrive,” he said.

Owotomo revealed that of the 50,000 rice and cassava farmers targeted by Ogun SAPZ, 14,000 would receive support this year under the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)-backed programme. Ogun is one of eight states currently implementing the initiative.

He further noted that the programme has already sensitised cassava and rice value chain actors, trained farmers on post-harvest handling and storage technology, built capacity on climate-smart agricultural practices, and organised training sessions for extension officers, local government agricultural officers, and farmer leaders on the use of high-yield seeds, crop protection methods, and fertilisers to achieve better yields.

Speaking at the event, National Programme Coordinator, Dr. Kabir Yusuf, stated that the scheme was designed to boost farmers’ productivity and entrepreneurial skills, improve their livelihoods, and raise their economic status.

Earlier, the state coordinator of SAPZ and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mrs. Kehinde Jokotoye, urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the inputs to contribute to food security.

Also, a representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance, International Economic Relations Department, Africa Financial Institutions (ABER) Division, Dr. Oyebola Akande, reaffirmed that food security remains a top priority of the Federal Government and assured continued support in ensuring farmers have access to essential agricultural inputs.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, cassava farmer Moyosore Fadipe and rice farmer Ganiyu Mojid commended the intervention, describing it as a timely initiative that combines training on farm planning, business upscaling, and mechanised farming. They promised to utilise the inputs effectively.

Under the programme, each cassava farmer will receive two bags of NPK fertiliser, three litres of agrochemicals, and 50 bundles of cassava stems, while each rice farmer will receive 25kg of rice seeds, one bag of urea fertiliser, two bags of NPK fertiliser, and three litres of agrochemicals.