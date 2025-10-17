The Ogun State Government has called on stakeholders, including farmers, private sector operators, non-governmental organisations, and international partners, to collaborate more closely in the collective effort to eradicate hunger and promote sustainable agricultural practices across the state.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Bolu Owotomo, made the appeal during the opening ceremony of the 2025 World Food Day celebration, themed “Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future,” held at the Ministry’s Conference Room, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Owotomo stressed the importance of global and local collaboration in achieving a sustainable food supply for all, urging synergy among governments at all levels, farmers, and communities to build resilience against challenges such as climate change, economic instability, and global conflicts.

He noted that Ogun State had made significant strides through partnerships with federal government initiatives, international agencies, and local innovations to empower farmers and strengthen food systems. According to him, the state’s ongoing investments in agricultural infrastructure form the backbone of sustainable food production and economic growth.

The Commissioner disclosed that the government had procured essential agricultural equipment – including tractors, ploughs, harrows, planters, and harvesters – to boost mechanised farming and enhance productivity.

He added that eight farm settlements across the state had been rehabilitated, while ten abandoned poultry pens with a combined capacity of 10,000 birds each had been refurbished. These, he said, complement various state intervention projects such as the Ogun State Economic Transformation Programme (OGSTEP), OGUN-CARES FADAMA, and the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP). He also revealed plans to expand these efforts through the newly launched Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAPZ).

“These achievements are not just statistics; they represent lives transformed, communities strengthened, and a state steadily moving toward self-sufficiency in food production,” Owotomo stated.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers, Mr. Rotimi Shogunle, Chairman of the Ajegunle Farm Settlement, commended the state government for its renewed commitment to agricultural development, noting that the sector had experienced remarkable growth under the present administration.

He assured that farmers in the state would reciprocate the government’s efforts by redoubling their productivity and commitment to ensuring food security in Ogun State.