Ogun govt warns illegal occupants of agric land, inducts new principals and vice principals

The Ogun State Government has issued a stern warning to illegal occupants of its agricultural lands to vacate immediately, even as it inducted newly promoted principals and vice principals to strengthen school administration across the state.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Bolu Owotomo, who spoke in Abeokuta, said the government had invested heavily in agricultural projects and infrastructure to boost food security, create jobs, and improve livelihoods. He stressed that unallocated farmlands were reserved for specific programmes and must not be taken over unlawfully.

“Encroachment undermines our agricultural development plans and constitutes a criminal act. Those who refuse to vacate will face legal consequences without exception. The government will no longer tolerate lawlessness,” Owotomo warned.

He reiterated that agriculture remained central to the state’s economic transformation agenda, assuring genuine farmers and investors of secured access to land, improved infrastructure, and necessary support services. He urged stakeholders, including community leaders, to cooperate by reporting cases of land grabbing.

In a related development, the state government reinforced its commitment to quality education by inducting 247 principals and 316 vice principals during a ceremony held at Baptist Boys’ High School, Saje, Abeokuta.

Speaking at the event, TESCOM Chairman, Apostle ’Biodun Sanyaolu, reaffirmed the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s dedication to standard education under its “ISEYA” mantra. He noted that effective school administration and teacher performance were central to government policy, pledging continuous training and improved welfare for teaching and non-teaching staff.

“As you take on this responsibility, I urge you to embrace collaboration, communication, and innovation. Work closely with teachers, staff, and students to improve schools, promote excellence, and foster a positive learning culture,” Sanyaolu told the inductees.

Goodwill messages were delivered by SUBEB Chairman, Evang. Olalekan Ifede; the President of the All Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, Mr. Adeniyi Adekoya; and the State Chairman of the NUT, Mr. Noah Sewakanu, who all congratulated the inductees and urged them to deepen teamwork with parents and communities.

Responding on behalf of the inductees, Mrs. Oluyemisi Ayinde, Mr. Inua Olagesin, Mr. Ope Sodimu, and Mrs. Olaoluwa Osinuga expressed gratitude to the state government and TESCOM, pledging diligence and efficiency in their new roles.

Advertisement

At the same event, Apostle Sanyaolu was decorated as an Ambassador of School Crime Prevention by the National School Crime Prevention Corps (NSCPC).