Otti inaugurates six strategic boards to drive Abia reforms

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has inaugurated the chairmen, secretaries, and members of six key boards as part of his administration’s efforts to accelerate reforms and spur development across strategic sectors of the state.

The newly constituted boards are:

Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA)

Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA)

Abia State Medicines and Commodities Management Agency

Abia State SME Microfinance Bank Ltd

Abia State Homeland Security

Abia State Advisory Council on Electricity

Advertisement

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at the Government House, Umuahia, Governor Otti stated that the appointments were strictly based on merit and competence, with some appointees being non-indigenes of Abia and even from outside the South East. He described the board members as accomplished professionals carefully selected to drive his administration’s development agenda.

The governor underscored the critical role of electricity in Abia’s industrialisation plans, revealing that discussions with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) are nearing conclusion for the takeover of the Umuahia ring-fenced network. This, he said, would enable the government to deliver independent power supply to the eight local government areas not covered by the Geometric Power project.

Notable appointees include Brig. Gen. N.V.U. Nnorom (Rtd), chairman of the Homeland Security Board; Dr. Sam Amadi, former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), who will lead the Electricity Advisory Council; and Mr. Friday Eluwa, chairman of the SME Microfinance Bank Board. Others are Chief Victor Amuta (Medicines and Commodities Management Agency), Ide John Udeagbala (GADA), and Mr. Emeka Uwakolam (UCDA).

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday, Commissioner for Power and Co-Chair of the Electricity Advisory Council, thanked the governor for the trust reposed in them and pledged to deliver effectively on their mandates.

The event was attended by top government officials and key stakeholders across the state.