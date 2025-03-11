Governor Dapo Abiodun on Monday said the Ogun State Government is ready to improve on its collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to enhance security and aviation growth within the state.

The Governor stated this during a meeting with the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja to discuss areas of mutual interest, particularly the Gateway International Airport.

Prince Dapo Abiodun at the meeting, reiterated the state’s commitment to positioning the Gateway International Airport as a major hub for trade, investment, and logistics. He emphasized the crucial role of the Nigerian Air Force in ensuring the security and operational efficiency of the airport.

A key highlight of the discussion was the establishment of an Air Force base at the airport, a move expected to enhance safety, boost economic activities, and attract more investors.

He expressed appreciation to Air Marshal Abubakar for his proactiveness, responsiveness, and positive disposition toward this request.

Prince Abiodun emphasized that the State Government remains committed to fostering strategic partnerships with key security agencies to ensure the safety and prosperity of its people

He stressed further that the proposed Air Force base will be a major step in strengthening the state’s security architecture and reinforcing its status as an economic powerhouse.

"Today, we met with the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, at the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters in Abuja to discuss areas of mutual interest and collaboration, particularly regarding our Gateway International Airport

“As we strive to position the airport as a key hub for trade and investment, we recognize the vital role of the Nigerian Air Force in enhancing its security and operational efficiency. Strengthening this partnership will not only advance our aviation objectives but also contribute to the overall safety and economic growth of Ogun State.

“We appreciate the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force and look forward to a productive collaboration that benefits our state and the nation at large.

"We appreciate the Chief for his proactiveness, responsiveness and positive disposition to our request of establishing an Air Force base in the Gateway International airport," the Governor added.