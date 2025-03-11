24 houses burnt, 16 local granaries destroyed as Hausa, Fulani clash in Jigawa 

Not less than 24 thatched houses and 16 local granaries were burnt during a communal clash between warring Hausa and Fulani settlements in Gidan Na Ruwa Fulani Settlement in the Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Reports said the incident occurred on Sunday night.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Dutse, the state capital, on Monday night, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Shi’isu Adam, said that the police have raided the areas and arrested five suspects in connection to the crisis.

Adam said the attack was carried out by youths from Zangon Maje Village, adding that “the youths, who were allegedly seeking revenge, descended on the settlement, setting fire to houses and granaries.”

According to him, “Trouble started when two individuals, Musa Hussaini and Shanu Sule, both from Zangon Maje Village, were beaten and had their motorcycle snatched. They raised an alarm, mobilising their community members to seek revenge.”

Adam noted further that “the Divisional Police Officer of Taura and his patrol team responded swiftly to the report, arriving at the scene to find the destruction. Normalcy has since been restored, with patrols intensified in the area to prevent further breaches of peace.”

He stated that the police command had arrested five suspects in connection with the incident, and they are currently assisting in the investigation.

He cautioned citizens against taking the law into their own hands.

“Citizens are advised to direct their complaints to the appropriate authorities for a timely and prompt response,” he said.

Adam emphasised that anyone found wanting would be dealt with ruthlessly, stressing that the command urges citizens to maintain peace and order in the state.

He added that the command would ensure that those responsible are brought to justice