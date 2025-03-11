Govt, Police disagree on attack, killings in Ondo border communities

The Ondo state government and the State Police Command on Tuesday differed on the alleged attack by some bandits on four border communities of Ondo and Edo states in the Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

While the state government refuted and dispelled the reports of the attack and killing in the four communities, the State Police Command confirmed the attack but stated that it never confirmed the number of casualties.

The state government, in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor on Security Matter, Gbenga Atiba, described the report as an absolute falsehood, saying the report was sponsored to create panic among the residents of the state.

Atiba, in his statement, said, “Our attention has been drawn to a malicious report being circulated by some section of the online media that armed herdsmen attacked communities in Ondo state and killed some farmers.

“We want to state categorically that this report is not only an absolute falsehood but an attempt by the sponsors of the fake news to create panic among the residents of the state.”

He stated further that “For the umpteenth time, we advise the purveyors of this hoax to desist from such an act that is capable of creating chaos, disunity, and distrust between the people and the government.

“It is public knowledge that the government of Ondo state, efficiently led by Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, prioritizes the security of lives and property of every resident of the state where they live, work, and play.

“We, therefore, enjoin our people in the state to continue to go about their lawful businesses without fear, as the state government has created a peaceful and safe ambience for all and sundry.”

However, the police, in a statement signed by its State Public Relations Officer, Funmi Odunlami, said the Command is aware of the attack but denied the number of casualties.

The Police statement reads, “The attention of the command has been drawn to a misleading report claiming that the police confirmed attacks on four communities in Ondo State and that twenty (20) farmers were killed.

“For the record, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ala received information regarding an attack at Sunday Camp, a settlement along the boundary of Ondo and Edo States on March 8, 2025.

“However, the Police Command never confirmed the killing of 20 farmers, as falsely reported.

“The Command is aware of the attack on Sunday Camp, and the Commissioner of Police, CP Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi has directed that the ongoing covert operation being carried out across the state to rid the command of bad elements be intensified.

“The Command urges journalists and media outlets to verify information from official sources before publication to prevent misinformation and unnecessary panic in the State.”