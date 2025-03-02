Ogun govt absorbs  415 hospital personnel into pensionable appointment

It was a celebration galore for 415 locum hospital workers across all Secondary Health Facilities in Ogun State following the approval of their regularisation and absorption into the normal pensionable appointment by Governor Dapo Abiodun

Speaking with journalists during the regularisation exercise at Staff Development Centre, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, the Permanent Secretary, Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Olayinka Elemide, appreciated the Governor saying, “this absorption and regularisation exercise is unprecedented in the history of the State.

“On behalf of the entire Management of the Hospitals Management Board and the 415 locum hospital workers, I want to thank the Governor for his large heart and kind consideration.”

Dr. Elemide disclosed that the health workers have been doing the job for some time now, adding that the regularisation would boost their morales and help in improving service delivery which would translate to effective health care delivery to the people.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Messrs Sanni Akanni, Gbeminiyi Jacob, Olugbenga Agida and Ayantunji Ibrahim from General Hospitals, Imeko Afon, Atan, Ilaro, Iperu and Mrs. Solaja Deborah from State Hospital, Ijaiye Abeokuta, expressed their appreciation to the Governor, saying that the gesture was rare while promising to be more dedicated, productive, diligent and committed in the discharge of their duties.

The ad hoc workers in their numbers took turns to get their documents and certificates verified by officers from the Bureau of Establishment and Training led by the Permanent Secretary of the Bureau, Mrs. Lydia Fajohunbo in compliance with the rules and regulations of the service.

The absorbed workers comprised Pharmacy Technicians, Medical Laboratory Technicians, Health Attendants, Assistant Data Processing Officers, Medical Record Technicians, Medical Imaging Technicians, Dental Surgery Technicians, Clerical Officers, Cooks, Gardeners, Drivers, Craft men, Watchmen and Mortuary/Health Attendants.