Akpabio’s wife slams N251b lawsuit on Kogi  Senator 

The wife of the Senate President, Mrs. Unoma Godswill Akpabio, has taken a legal action against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The lawsuit was sequel to statements made by Akpoti-Uduaghan during a televised interview on Arise News, which Akpabio claims were defamatory and violated her fundamental rights.

In the fundamental rights lawsuit (Suit No: CV/814/25), Mrs. Akpabio argues that alleged defamatory statements made by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan on the Senate floor on February 20, 2025, and later on Arise News, impinged on her rights under the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights laws.

She is therefore seeking for a declaration that the statements constitute an infringement on her fundamental rights, an order of perpetual injunction restraining the senator from making further “inciteful, scandalous, and spiteful” statements that allegedly led to emotional and psychological trauma to her and her children.

She is also seeking an award of ₦250 billion in damages for the alleged violation of her rights.

In a separate defamation lawsuit (Suit No: CV/816/25), Mrs. Akpabio contends that Akpoti-Uduaghan falsely claimed on national television that Senate President Godswill Akpabio made sexual advances toward her.

She pointed out that this development has soiled her family’s image and seeks: A formal written retraction and an unconditional public apology in The Guardian and ThisDay newspapers.