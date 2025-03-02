Connect with us

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

on

Akpabio's wife slams N251b lawsuit on Kogi  Senator 

The wife of the Senate President, Mrs. Unoma Godswill Akpabio, has taken a legal action against  Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The  lawsuit was sequel to   statements made by Akpoti-Uduaghan during a televised interview on Arise News, which Akpabio claims were defamatory and violated her fundamental rights.

In the fundamental rights lawsuit (Suit No: CV/814/25), Mrs. Akpabio argues that alleged defamatory statements made by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan on the Senate floor on February 20, 2025, and later on Arise News, impinged  on her rights under the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights laws.

She is  therefore seeking for a declaration that the statements constitute an infringement on  her fundamental rights, an order of perpetual injunction restraining the senator from making further “inciteful, scandalous, and spiteful” statements that allegedly led to  emotional and psychological trauma to her and her children.

She is also seeking an award of ₦250 billion in damages for the alleged violation of her rights.

In a separate defamation lawsuit (Suit No: CV/816/25), Mrs. Akpabio contends that Akpoti-Uduaghan falsely claimed on national television that Senate President Godswill Akpabio made sexual advances toward her.

She pointed out   that this development has soiled  her family’s image  and seeks: A formal written retraction and an unconditional public apology in The Guardian and ThisDay newspapers.

