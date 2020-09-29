Kunle Idowu

Newly sworn in Board Members of parastatals and agencies in Ogun State were yesterday advised to make probity and prudent management their watchwords.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun who gave the advice while swearing them in, charged them to also see their staff as important catalysts in achieving the greatness of their respective boards.

He advised them not to constitute themselves to cost centers that would further eat into the already lean finances of the state government.

Abiodun who disclosed the desire of his administration to continue to give sense of duty and responsibility to visionary leaders, opined that having visionary and purposeful leaders at agencies and corporations through the deployment of resourceful and competent individuals would further facilitate the present administration’s development agenda.

He acknowledged that the selection process for the chairmen and their members was a very competitive one and a testament to their past records.

“My administration will continue to adopt the inclusive approach for positive contributions towards the development of the State” he stated. Adding that, “No more will our policies and programmes of government be determined by the fancy of one individual or group as Ogun State belongs to all of us”

The Governor urged all of board members to stay away from needless competitions that could complicate their operations, saying he expects them to imbibe the guiding philosophy of the building the future together agenda of the present administration in the state.

Responding on behalf of the newly sworn in chairmen and members of boards and parastatals in the state, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and also the Chairman, Ogun State Housing Corporation, Chief Yemi Sanusi promised that they would put in their best towards actualising the building the future together agenda of the state government.

The boards that were inaugurated are those of Ogun State Housing Corporation, Ogun State Health management Board, Ogun State Agro Services Corporation and Ogun State Bulk Purchasing now Gateway Trading Company.

The rest are those of Ogun State Agric Multi-Purpose Credit Agency (OSAMCA),Ogun State Market Development Board,Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation, Ogun State Alternate Medicine Board,Food Crops Marketing Board and the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA)