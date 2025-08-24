OGIRS Boss Urges Tax Inspectors to Uphold Excellence

Executive Chairman of the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS), Mr. Olugbenga Olaleye, has charged members of the Inspectors of Tax Forum (ITF) to distinguish themselves in service delivery in order to drive significant revenue growth for the state.

Olaleye gave the charge during a meeting with the forum at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, stressing the need for tax professionals to remain relevant in today’s dynamic environment.

He noted that academic qualifications alone were not enough to excel on the job, adding that personal growth and continuous training would provide an edge and enhance organisational performance.

“Humility is an important virtue you must embrace in all that you do,” Olaleye advised. “Also, ask for wisdom and the spirit of discernment to be able to unravel mysteries.”

The chairman reaffirmed his support for the forum’s bi-monthly training sessions, describing them as crucial to equipping officers for optimal performance. He encouraged the team to keep an open mind, learn, and grow in the course of their service.

Earlier, Coordinating Director, Mr. Taiwo Ogundimu, commended Olaleye for his leadership and technological innovations, noting that regular training and approval for professional examinations had contributed to revenue growth.

Ogundimu added that the bi-monthly training would enable officers to adopt new ideas, particularly in preparation for the forthcoming Tax Reforms Bill scheduled to take effect in January 2026.

Similarly, the Director of Administration and Supplies, Mr. Olusegun Akinfaiye, urged members not to prioritise personal career advancement at the expense of the collective growth of the service.