FAAN resumes cargo revenue collection at Lagos airport after 15 years

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has resumed direct revenue collection at the cargo terminals of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, after a 15-year hiatus.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah.

According to the statement, officials from FAAN’s Directorate of Cargo Development and Services have been deployed to the cargo release points of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) warehouses to oversee real-time collection of accrued cargo charges.

The move, FAAN said, is aimed at plugging revenue leakages, boosting transparency, and ensuring accountability in cargo operations.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has recorded a landmark achievement with the successful resumption of direct revenue collection at the cargo terminals of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, after a 15-year hiatus,” the statement read.

“For the first time in over a decade, FAAN officials from the Directorate of Cargo Development and Services are now stationed at the cargo release points of NAHCO and SAHCO warehouses to oversee real-time collection of accrued cargo charges.

“Working in close synergy with the PTC Customs Area Command, under the leadership of Comptroller T. Awe, this initiative has already begun to plug revenue leakages and ensure greater accountability across the air cargo value chain.”

FAAN described the development as a milestone that underscores its renewed commitment to operational efficiency, transparency, and inter-agency collaboration to improve the ease of doing business in the aviation sector.

The authority added that the breakthrough at MMIA will serve as a model for replication across other airports in the country, in line with its vision to optimise cargo operations and unlock new revenue streams for the industry.