Wife of the late spokesperson of Afenifere, Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin, on Saturday broke down in tears, lamenting that a part of her had gone.

Odumaking had died at the LASUTH Covid Isolation Centre from Covid19 complications.

“A part of me is gone. A part of me is gone.

“He fought hard at the intensive care unit. Pray for me to survive this. My love is gone.

“He was OK before. Even on March 10 he was still attending meetings.

“He was recovering yesterday but he died this morning. I am at the intensive care unit. A part of me is gone,” Odumakin stated.