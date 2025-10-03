Fubara swears in Austin Hart as Rivers permanent secretary

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday swore in Mr. Austin Ezekiel Hart as a Permanent Secretary in the state civil service.

Governor Fubara, who performed the ceremony at Government House, Port Harcourt, said the appointment was in recognition of Hart’s professionalism and integrity.

He charged the new Permanent Secretary to uphold due process, stand by the truth, and remain committed to doing what is right in the discharge of his duties.

“Your appointment is a recognition of your professionalism and integrity. I urge you to continue to uphold due process, to stand by the truth and to always do what is right,” Fubara said.

The governor congratulated Hart and wished him success in his new role.