Connect with us

Politics

Fubara swears in Austin Hart as Rivers permanent secretary
Advertisement

Politics

Obidients fire back at Atiku: Obi won’t play dollar politics

Politics

Shehu Sani: Party delegates make it nearly impossible to defeat Atiku in ADC primaries 

Politics

Tinubu to commission key road projects in Aba Friday - Abia govt

Politics

Atiku: I’ll step aside if Obi or Amaechi wins ADC presidential ticket

Politics

Nigeria @65: Obi slams APC leadership, says Nigeria can still reclaim greatness

Politics

Nigeria @65: Jonathan, Sanwo-Olu, Otti, Fubara, Adeleke urge patriotism, respect for rule of law

Politics

Nigeria at 65: Atiku slams Tinubu as Mbah, Idris, Adebayo call for peace, unity

Politics

Ooni, Oluwo feud deepens as murder plot allegations rock Osun palaces

Politics

Makinde charges new Oyo PDP executive to brace up for presidential, other elections

Politics

Fubara swears in Austin Hart as Rivers permanent secretary

Published

3 hours ago

on

Fubara swears in Austin Hart as Rivers permanent secretary

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday swore in Mr. Austin Ezekiel Hart as a Permanent Secretary in the state civil service.

Governor Fubara, who performed the ceremony at Government House, Port Harcourt, said the appointment was in recognition of Hart’s professionalism and integrity.

He charged the new Permanent Secretary to uphold due process, stand by the truth, and remain committed to doing what is right in the discharge of his duties.

“Your appointment is a recognition of your professionalism and integrity. I urge you to continue to uphold due process, to stand by the truth and to always do what is right,” Fubara said.

The governor congratulated Hart and wished him success in his new role.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *