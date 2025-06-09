Obi, Otti, Nenadi Lead Obidient Movement Rebirth in Abuja

…As veteran journalist presents book on Peter Obi

The Obidient Movement is set for a formal rebirth as key political figures, including Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, Abia State Governor Alex Otti, and the party’s Acting National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, lead a high-profile event in Abuja on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

The gathering, themed “The Renaissance of the Obidient Movement,” will take place at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Kado, and is expected to draw supporters and stakeholders from across the country.

A statement issued on Sunday by Ibrahim Umar, spokesman of the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), confirmed that Obi will serve as Special Guest at the event, alongside Governor Otti and other top Labour Party figures.

Renowned public intellectual and former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Prof. Sam Amadi, is billed to deliver the keynote address titled “The Inevitability of a New Nigeria.” Also scheduled to speak is Dr. Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement.

One of the major highlights of the event will be the public presentation of a new book titled “Obi: The Political Change Agent,” authored by veteran journalist Ike Abonyi. A former Group Political Editor of THISDAY Newspapers and pioneer Deputy Managing Director of the New Telegraph, Abonyi chronicles Obi’s political journey and role in galvanizing a youth-driven political awakening.

The book’s foreword was written by legal commentator and prominent Obidient supporter Dele Farotimi, while its review will be conducted by seasoned diplomat and former Campaign Manager of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Oseloka H. Obaze.

The Obidient Movement, which gained momentum during the 2023 general election, is seeking to reposition itself as a long-term force in Nigeria’s democratic space, with renewed focus on governance reforms, youth mobilization, and civic participation.

Organisers say the Abuja event marks the beginning of a new phase aimed at institutionalizing the movement’s ideals and sustaining its momentum ahead of future elections.