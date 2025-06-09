Tinubu receives more visitors at Bourdillion residence as Ooni, Ibori, Bagudu, Okoya visit

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Sunday, paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

He praised the President’s moves to reposition Nigeria on the world stage, just as he expressed his support for the administration’s newly proposed forest guard security structure.

The Ooni, while speaking with journalists after the closed-door meeting, noted that his visit was mainly to celebrate the Sallah break with the President and to personally debrief him following his recent trip to Kazakhstan.

“I am here to greet the President for the Salah break and also to appreciate all the great things he’s doing for our dear country,” the monarch said.

Oba Ogunwusi, who said Nigeria’s international image and standing are improving under Tinubu’s leadership, especially in terms of foreign investment and macroeconomic policy stability, voiced optimism about the administration’s efforts, praising the proposed restructuring of the Forest Guard system as a critical step toward lasting peace and investor confidence.

He reinstated his support for Tinubu’s leadership, calling him “a bold President committed to a better Nigeria,” and calling on all Nigerians to adopt a more optimistic outlook.

Also, Tinubu received former Delta State governor, James Ibori; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu; the industrialist, Razak Okoya; his wife, Shade, and their son.

The visit was to celebrate with the President on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Meanwhile, the President, in his Eid message to the nation, urged Nigerians to offer prayers for continued peace and stability and to remain committed to unity and progress.