PDP northern coalition declares support for Jonathan’s 2027 comeback

A coalition of northern stakeholders within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally endorsed former President Goodluck Jonathan as the party’s preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election, insisting that he remains the only figure capable of restoring unity within both the PDP and Nigeria.

The declaration came at the end of the 8th Northern PDP Support Group meeting held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, on Wednesday and Thursday.

In a communiqué jointly signed by Yusuf Abubakar, the Northern Coordinator, and Adamu Narayi, the North-West Zonal Secretary, the group pledged to mobilise support across the region to strengthen Jonathan’s candidacy and reposition the PDP ahead of the polls.

“Dr Jonathan represents peace, stability, and national unity. He never abandoned the PDP and continues to embody the values of tolerance and reconciliation. We believe he is the man to redeem our party and restore hope to Nigerians,” the statement read.

The group reaffirmed its confidence in the leadership of PDP National Chairman Umar Damagum, commending his ongoing reconciliation efforts aimed at uniting aggrieved members and rebuilding the party’s internal structures.

It also dismissed concerns about Jonathan’s eligibility to contest, describing such arguments as distractions from opposition elements determined to weaken the party’s chances.

“There is no going back on our position. The legal question about Dr Jonathan’s eligibility has long been settled. What matters now is uniting behind a candidate who can win and rebuild Nigeria,” the communiqué stated.

However, the group expressed concern over what it described as anti-party activities by some PDP leaders, accusing them of working at cross purposes with the party’s rebuilding process.

“Some elements within the National Working Committee are collaborating with the APC-led government while pretending to be loyal to the PDP. This must stop,” the statement added.

The group urged Damagum to impose firm disciplinary measures on members involved in actions that undermine party cohesion, warning that continued internal sabotage could hurt the PDP’s recovery efforts ahead of 2027.

It concluded by reaffirming that the PDP remains a strong brand across northern Nigeria, urging unity, grassroots mobilisation, and strategic messaging to restore voter confidence.

“Our loyalty is to the PDP, not individuals. The North still believes in the PDP, and with collective effort, we can reclaim power at the national level,” the communiqué declared.

Jonathan’s potential comeback bid has rekindled debate within the PDP, with some blocs backing him as a consensus figure while others push for fresh leadership from other regions.