Osun monarch urges govt to make agriculture compulsory varsity course to tackle hunger

As food inflation deepens Nigeria’s hunger crisis, the Olofin of Orubu in Atakumosa East Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Dr. Francis Olabanji Lucas, has urged the Federal Government to make agriculture a compulsory General Studies (GNS) course in all higher institutions across the country.

The monarch made the call on Thursday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Osogbo during the launch of a book written by the Osun NUJ Council Chairman, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu.

Oba Lucas said reintroducing farming as both a cultural and educational norm would help restore Nigeria’s agricultural heritage and equip the younger generation for active participation in food production.

“In the university, we study General Studies. Agriculture should be a part of it — it’s our culture,” he said.

“Farming is a noble occupation. We must learn from our forefathers. Nigeria was built on cocoa revenue. We must return to the farms.”

He identified insecurity as a major reason for the decline in agricultural activities, noting that many farmers have abandoned their farmlands due to threats from criminals. He called on the government to partner with traditional rulers and other stakeholders to create safer rural communities where farming can thrive.

The monarch further urged authorities to empower young people interested in agriculture, stressing that farming should be seen not just as a means of survival, but as a strategic pathway to national development.

At the same event, NUJ Osun Chairman, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu, launched his autobiography titled Echoes of My Journey. He urged journalists to remain professional, ethical, and non-partisan in their reporting, offering balanced coverage to all political parties.

“This is my second book, and I hope to write more,” Ajadosu said, expressing hope that the work would serve as a guide for future NUJ leaders and a reflection of his career in journalism and union service.