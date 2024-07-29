Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has cautioned his supporters against attacking Kenneth Okonkwo, a member of the party who announced his resignation at the weekend.

Okonkwo, a Nollywood actor who had joined Labour Party from the All Progressives Congress, at the weekend, accused Obi of being incapable of defending his votes, while arguing that the 2027 election has already been won and lost.

His decision did not, however, go down well with several of Obi’s supporters who took to social media to express their feelings.

But in a post on X on Monday, Obi asked them to desist, noting that Okonkwo remains an ally, even if they disagree politically.

“Yesterday, I read my dear brother Kenneth Okonkwo’s open letter in which he expressed differing views with me on the skirmishes in our party. And today I saw various responses to the letter,” he wrote.

“I want to therefore categorically and emphatically declare that Barrister Okonkwo remains my beloved brother and a trusted ally. I sternly caution against referring to him as a mole or making any negative remarks. Barr. Kenneth Okonkwo has stood by me through thick and thin, and his loyalty and commitment cannot be overstated or diminished. Disagreements and differing opinions are a natural part of any group, society, or movement, and it is essential to maintain a level of respect and decorum even when we disagree.

“Having differing views does not make someone an enemy, and it is crucial to engage in constructive dialogue rather than resorting to personal attacks or negative remarks.

“In fact, to me personally, I don’t want to work with anyone who always agrees with me, because as a leader, learning and listening are critical components of leadership. I want to listen to those who have different opinions and try to convince them otherwise or take their advice if it is better. I urge all believers of a New Nigeria to remain strong, resilient, and focused, and to refrain from discouragement or negative remarks towards Barrister Kenneth Okonkwo or anyone who leaves or disagrees with our views, strategies or tactics.

“My message is clear and simple: unity, respect, and civility must prevail, even in the face of disagreement and variance.”

