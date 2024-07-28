National Protest: Gov Adeleke conveys dialogue with organisers, stakeholders

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has fixed tomorrow Monday for a comprehensive dialogue with organizers of the upcoming national protests alongside stakeholders from the security and civil societies.

Stressing the importance of dialogue in the state governance, Governor Adeleke further requested key commanders of Police and other security services to attend the session where stakeholders will be free to make recommendations on grievances and expected responses from government at all levels.

“I have instructed my team to organise a dialogue session on Monday where stakeholders can jaw jaw as part of peacemaking in the exercise of constitutional rights. The session will afford parties to list grievances and what they expect the government at all levels to do.

“ We will convey outcomes of the session to government leaders from myself to Mr President in Abuja. It will also be an opportunity to tell stakeholders what we are doing as a government to resolve the economic hardship facing our people”, the Governor was quoted as saying.

While reaffirming his firm belief in the national constitution and rights and.liberties enshrined in it, Governor Adeleke preaches the need for peace and non-violent actions among which are dialogue sessions slated for Monday.

According to the State Governor, “Osun is a peaceful state where proactive steps are ongoing on food security, economic revival and state building to deliver good governance and dividends of democracy.

“We have to sustain the peace even as we make our feelings about the state of the nation known to the leadership. We will listen and we will act in the best interest of the citizenry.

“In the midst of positive transformation ongoing in our dear state, we cannot afford any criminal hijacking of liberty processions. That is why the Monday dialogue promises to achieve a lot”, the Governor submitted.

