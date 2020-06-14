Obaseki, Wike meets in P/Harcourt to perfect PDP mov

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday, visited Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

The meeting held amidst reports that Obaseki may be defecting to another political party after being disqualified to participate in the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State.

“With H.E Godwin Obaseki at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt,” Wike tweeted attaching pictures of their meeting.

As of the time of filing this report, the details of the meeting were sketchy. However, it was gathered that it is connected with moves to prepare the embattled governor’s expected move to the PDP.

The Screening Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress had upheld the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in its governorship primary in Edo state.

The appeal committee presented its report to the National Working Committee headed by Adams Oshiomhole on Saturday.

The committee led by Dr Abubakar Fari cited discrepancies in the dates on Obaseki’s University of Ibadan certificate.

Presenting the committee’s report, Fari said, “It is inconceivable that the same University will award two certificates with separate dates for the same graduate.

“We also find it difficult to vouch for the authenticity of his National Youth Service Corps certificate, there is no indication as to where he served. We find that he should be disqualified.”

Earlier, the screening committee of the party, headed by Prof Jonathan Ayuba, on Friday disqualified the governor and two others from participating in the party’s June 22 primary.

The other two aspirants that were disqualified are Chris Ogiemwonyi and Mathew Iduoriyekenwen.

Iduoriyekenwen was subsequently expelled from the party, according to the National Working Committee of the party on Saturday.

The NWC headed by Oshiomhole also upheld the decision of the appeal committee.

Those cleared to take part in the primary were Mr Osaro Obaze, Dr Pius Odubu, and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

In the report received by Oshiomhole, Ayuba noted that Obaseki claimed to have obtained a Higher School Certificate from the Institute of Continuing Education in Benin but that he did not produce the certificate and that the document he produced only attested to his attendance.

He said further that the governor’s NYSC certificate reads ‘Obasek Godwin’ and that while this could be an error on the part of NYSC, the governor never took any step “to correct the anomaly.”