Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria’s former president, on Sunday, visited former heads of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Ibrahim Babangida in Minna, Niger State.

The former president after the visit promised to unveil his agenda for the 2023 elections “soon”.

Obasanjo did not give details of the agenda to be released, according to ThisDay, insisted that it will be made public very soon.

He, however, declared that he has no favoured candidate for the presidency of the country as being speculated in the media.

“I do not have a special candidate. I only have a national agenda,” Obasanjo said.

Obasanjo said that he was in Minna to see Abdulsalami Abubakar who has been indisposed, adding that the former leader “is very special to me”.

“I came to see my brother who has been a little indisposed. When he was in London, I wanted to visit him but the day I arrived in London was the day he left. So that is why I decided to come and see him at home

“He (Abdulsalami) is very special and I am still strong to visit those who are special to me,” he said.

The former president arrived at Abdulsalami’s Uphill residence at about 12.30 pm and after greetings with members of the family entered a closed-door meeting with the former Head of State.

The meeting lasted for a little over 30 minutes.

From Abdulsalami’s residence, Obasanjo went to that of Babangida where he also held another closed-door meeting.

He left Babangida’s residence at about 2.30pm for the Minna airport from where he flew to Abuja.

Obasanjo had in the last couple of days met with prominent presidential candidates of the leading political parties in the country.