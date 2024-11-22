Connect with us

Politics

Appeal Court voids High Court ruling on Rivers LG polls
Advertisement

Politics

US rejects ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes 

Politics

Adeleke flaunts local content records, Says Osun industrialisation progressing

Politics

2027: No vacancy for no indigenes, Lagos youths tell Seyi Tinubu

Politics

Tinubu set to appoint envoys as ministry posts consular officers

Politics

Abia senator urges FG, NBC to urgently demarcate state boundaries with natural features

Politics

US-Based publisher condemns Tinubu's inaction on Igbo killings

Politics

Putin signs law allowing use of nuclear arms against non nuclear states

Politics

I've taken over from Ajuri Ngelale as new presidential spokesperson - Daniel Bwala

Politics

There's a lot of effort from Lagos axis to colonise Northern Nigeria - Kwankwaso

Politics

Appeal Court voids High Court ruling on Rivers LG polls

Published

57 mins ago

on

Appeal Court voids High Court ruling on Rivers LG polls

The Appeal Court in Abuja has nullified the judgment of a Federal High Court which barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing the voter register to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for the conduct of local government election is the state.

Recall that on September 30, Peter Lifu, a federal high court judge, stopped the INEC from releasing the voter register to RSIEC.

The judge also restrained the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies from providing security during the polls.

However, delivering judgment in an appeal challenging the high court’s judgment, Onyekachi Otisi, who led the appellate court special panel, held that the lower court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Otisi also ruled that the subject matter of the suit ought not to have been brought before the lower court.

He added that the court cannot adjudicate over issues relating to the LG election.

Consequently, the appellate court set aside the judgment of the federal high court.

The Rivers state local government council election was conducted on October 5.

Adolphus Enebeli, chairman of RSIEC, declared that the Action Peoples Party (APP) won 22 of the 23 LGAs in the state.

Advertisement

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *