Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president of Nigeria, on Saturday, rode a tricycle in demonstration of safety of the means of transportation.

The former Nigerian leader used the occasion to urge youths to embrace every opportunity with dedication.

Obasanjo rode the tricycle from the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), through Kuto under bridge, amidst greetings and jubilation by onlookers along the road.

The onlookers expressed surprise at the former president riding the keke, a reaction Obasanjo said was fuelled by wrongful societal classification of all keke riders as miscreants and the tendency of young people avoiding the virtue of starting small, Vanguard reported.

The president, along the route, stopped and picked a male passenger to demonstrate that riding in the tricycle is safe, if used properly and for people to learn how to start small and grow their craft.

Speaking after returning to the OOPL premises, Obasanjo said he embarked on riding the Keke to demonstrate to the people that there was not nothing bad in riding the Keke and using same for commercial purpose.

He said with tricycles and other small scale businesses, youths can be self employed and ultimately, become economically independent.

He said when he recently distributed 85 Keke given young people across the nation, he received some feedback that made riding keke look like an inappropriate gift, even as some wondered if that was the best for young people.