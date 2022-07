Kenneth Aguba, a veteran Nollywood actor, has reportedly become homeless.

Reports say the actor who has starred in several Nollywood movies doesn’t have a home of his own.

The veteran was seen in pictures going viral sitting in a shabby environment.

A well meaning Nigerian had shared photos of him, he had announced that the actor currently had no home and a place to stay.

Aguba, who had also worked as umbrella repairer, had previously complained about being poorly paid for his movie roles.