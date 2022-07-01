Margie Offoha’s “Flag of Our fatherland: Nigeria” poem trends globally

A Poem on Nigeria titled “Flag of our fatherland, Nigeria” written by Mrs Margie Chinyere Offoha, Nigerian -American citizen, a Novelist and poet, has gained a pride of place in global highly rated allpoetry.com.

The trending poem, which is just one out of Offoha’s numerous poems, is currently generating so much views on the platform as it reflects a form of Ode to the Nigerian flag. The beautiful unifying Green white and Green colours, which literally appeared to be losing its unifying and friendly powers driven by peace and unity.

The poet, through the poem, appealed to Nigeria through its national symbol, the flag, Nigerians and the leaders to work assiduously towards restoring the peace and conviviality for which the country and her citizens are known for, as they seem to be eluding the citizens. Strife, the poet in the poem, worries, seems to be overtaking the brotherhood, and promises of nationhood, the country promises.

Mrs Margie Offoha in a comment made available to our correspondent, said that the poem “Green white and Green” is in her effort to bring global attention to Nigeria’s prevailing security problems, helping the people and the government save lives.

The poet, raising concerns on the prevailing state of affairs in the country, started with a question, “Oh, mighty flag of our fatherland, are you still there? Reflecting the cover the flag hitherto gives to Nigerian citizens’ in every part of the country and the world at large.

The poet went further to query, “Oh, mighty flag of our fatherland can you see the pain and suffering your children are enduring? Oh, mighty flag of our land, can you hear our cry? Oh, mighty flag, what happened to the promise you made, many years ago? United you promised us but divided we are”.

She said “Even though I am in America, I follow the events happening in Nigeria passionately. As a great empath, I carry other peoples’ pain in my heart. I think this is a time for people living outside the country especially poets and artists of various kinds to use their voices to bring global attention to Nigeria, who knows it may make a difference in the lives of poor Nigeria citizens who are forever suffering”

While calling for stronger action to save lives and build a more united country, the poet in stanza three wrote ‘’Peace and unity have eluded your children. The echo of one Nigeria, one Nigeria, is now met with doubt as many no longer believe. Oh, mighty green, white, and green, the flag of our homeland, hear our cry. Rise and bring your children under your shade again”

Carl Scott Harker, a poet and literary enthusiast commenting on the poem in allpoetry.com platform wrote, “This is a powerful poem which speaks directly to the pain felt in Nigeria, but I suspect, reflects the condition in too many countries in this world. Well done.”

The Poet, Margret Offoha has authored many other poems, which include, I Am a Nigerian, Kindness, Domestic violence against women, Forgiveness, Faith, amongst others.