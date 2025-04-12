Former Nigerian Head of State, President Olusegun Obasanjo, has lauded Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, for his developmental strides in the state, describing him as an exemplary leader who has positively impacted the lives of his people.

Chief Obasanjo gave the commendation on Friday, April 11, at Unity Church, Uzuakoli in Bende Local Government Area, during the commissioning of the newly reconstructed 46.36km Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Akara-Isuikwuato-Abiriba Road, phases 1 and 2, now named “Joe Irukwu Way.”

The road spans the entire Abia North Senatorial Zone, cutting across Umuahia North, Bende, Isuikwuato, and Ohafia LGAs, and extends to Arochukwu LGA.

The Nigeria-Biafra civil war had left the road in a devastated state, and successive administrations in Abia neglected it until the emergence of the Alex Otti-led government.

Governor Otti named the road in honour of the late former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Joe Irukwu, a renowned insurance expert in Nigeria and Africa who hailed from Item community in Bende LGA, Abia State.

Recalling the poor state of the road during his last visit to Abiriba, Chief Obasanjo described the transformation as a miracle and Governor Otti as a “miracle worker.”

“You (Governor Otti) are a man of your word, a goal-getter, a performer. You say no to what is bad and yes to what is good. You are an example of true leadership,” Obasanjo declared.

He continued, “The people of Abia say they’ve had leaders before, but good leaders are rare. When you find one like Dr. Alex Otti, you must make the best use of him.”

“During my last trip to Abiriba, this road was hellish. I was told that with this new construction, it will now take only 35 minutes from Umuahia to Abiriba. I said to myself, Alex Otti is truly a miracle worker.”

He praised Governor Otti for giving Abia a facelift, asserting that Otti’s work is proof that Nigeria’s challenges can be solved with the right leadership.

“All we need is the right leaders with the right teams. For me, political parties are mere platforms. What matters is the quality of the man—and Alex Otti is a man of quality.”

Obasanjo added, “When election time comes, my advice to Abia people is: don’t change a winning horse.”

In his remarks, Governor Alex Otti described the commissioning as a testimony to his administration’s commitment to doing things differently. He emphasized that the road would significantly reduce travel time and enhance safety for motorists.

“This administration has zero tolerance for shoddy jobs or the kickback culture that enables them. With the completion of this project, we’ve not only reduced travel time for commuters between Umuahia and surrounding communities in Ohafia, Bende, Isuikwuato, and Umuahia North, we’ve also reduced the risks of accidents, security threats, and transportation costs for thousands of individuals and families,” he said.

He also stated that work is progressing on the Ohafia-Arochukwu section of the road and that contractors have been fully paid—without any loans.

“We are reducing our debt profile rapidly,” he noted.

Governor Otti added that the road would enable quicker and safer transportation of agricultural produce to urban markets, reduce food costs, and economically empower farmers.

“By rebuilding strategic public infrastructure like this, we are removing long-standing barriers to productivity. Never again will our farmers suffer avoidable losses,” he stated.

In their goodwill messages, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), Hon. Obi Aguocha (Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency), and Senator Chris Adighije noted that the road had been abandoned by previous governments and had become a nightmare for residents. They praised Governor Otti for rising to the occasion.

Additional goodwill messages came from Hon. Emmanuel Ndubuisi (Bende South State Constituency), Mayor of Isuikwuato Mr. Chinedu Ekeke, Chief David Ogba Onuoha, and Dr. Johnson Chukwu. They all commended the governor for delivering a high-quality road project, describing it as a “signature achievement” that will significantly impact the economic lives of the people.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Otumchere Oti, explained that the 46.36km road was divided into sections 1 and 2 for speedy completion. He said the reconstruction underscores the administration’s commitment to rural-urban connectivity and urged residents to protect the infrastructure.