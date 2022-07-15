Obasanjo gets Zambia’s highest honour

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria’s former president, was on Thursday, conferred with ‘The Order of the Eagle of Zambia,’ first division in Zambia.

Other recipients of the honour, which is Zambia’s highest for civilians, are Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, former president of Liberia, and Ernest Bai Koroma, former president of Sierra Leone.

Hakainde Hichilema, president of the Republic of Zambia, who conducted the investiture ceremony, praised the trio for distinguishing themselves in their countries, in Africa, and globally.

Hichilema also praised the recipients “for their unrelenting efforts to establish and promote democracy and good governance, as a precursor to improving livelihoods of their people and other Africans.”