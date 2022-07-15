Ortom to Buhari: Release IPOB members if you're serious about peace

Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, has called for the release of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) detained by the federal government.

The governor noted that if the President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government were interested in building peace in the country, he should release members of the separatist group.

He argued that since the federal government pardons Boko Haram terrorists who pose more security threat to the country, there is no reason why IPOB members should not be released.

“If the peace process in the country is to be taken seriously, I call for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. This is a socio-political challenge that must be dealt with politically,” Ortom wrote via his twitter handle on Thursday night.

“Even Boko Haram members who pose a greater threat to the country’s unity have often been pardoned, freed and reintegrated into the society.”