Obasanjo cautions Tinubu’s supporters over endorsement claim

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has cautioned supporters of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, over the claim that he has endorsed the former Lagos governor.

Obasanjo in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as unauthorised report of the discussion at the closed doors meeting he held with Tinubu.

The former president said the statements coming from those claiming to be supporters of Bola Tinubu are unhelpful.

Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had said that what transpired during the meeting between Obasanjo and Tinubu was a sign of victory for Tinubu come 2023.

Gbajabiamila had made the statement on Thursday while speaking at the Surulere Local Government Area APC meeting in Surulere, Lagos.

The Speaker, who said he was present at the closed-door meeting on Wednesday in Abeokuta, said from what he heard there, Tinubu’s presidency was almost a reality.

Reacting to the claim, Obasanjo said the statement credited to him is fake and that the people behind the report are not helpful to the candidate .

Obasanjo said, “Those claiming to be insiders at the meeting issuing statement on the discussion and those crediting to me statement I had not made are enemies of the visitor and are not doing the visit any good.”