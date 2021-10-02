The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State, has announced that the University would be shut down till further notice from 12 noon on the 2nd of October 2021.

The decision follows protests by students over the death of Aishat Adesina, a 24-year old female, Part 4 student of the Department of Foreign Languages.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, said in a statement that the closure was necessary to restore law and order.

According to him, all students are required to vacate their halls of residence and the campus, latest by 12:00 noon on Saturday, 2nd October 2021.

The University earlier disclosed that on Tuesday, 28th September 2021, one Aishat Adesina, a 24-year old female, Part 4 student of the Department of Foreign Languages, had died.

They added that Adesina had reported to the university’s Health Centre with signs and symptoms of a severe infection.

“She was promptly treated with some prescribed drugs and asked to report back as an out-patient. She reported back to the Health Centre in the morning of Thursday, 30th September 2021.

“Upon examination, she was referred to the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital, for further management where she regrettably died on the same day.”

OAU added that they understood the grief resulting from this untimely death within the community and sympathised with the parents, friends, colleagues and the entire students of the University on this sad loss, praying also for the repose of her soul.

They stated that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the immediate and remote cause(s) of the students’ protests, which means the swearing-in of the newly elected Students’ Union officials has been put on hold.