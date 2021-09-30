Nigerian teachers will begin to enjoy new salary structure promised by President Muhammadu Buhari from January 2022, Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has said.

Mr Nwajiuba made the disclosure on Thursday, in Abuja at a symposium organised by the Ministry of Education.

The symposium is part of activities to mark the forthcoming 2021 World Teachers Day with the theme “Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery”.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Sonny Echono, noted that work was also being concluded on other incentives promised by the president during the 2020 World Teachers’ Day.

He stressed that the other incentives ranged from allowances, housing, training, to elongated of service year from 35 to 40, NAN reported.

“The President has approved the enhanced salary structure and we will finish it very soon.

“The president specifically approved that it should take effect from 2022.

“We are doing all to finish it to ensure that by January 2022, teachers should get the remuneration they deserve.

“We are fast tracking the process of implementation to see that by the end of year we will be able to tell Mr President that all the incentives he has approved are ready for implementation, ” he said.

He further said, ” the President has taken the lead by approving a far reaching and revitalising programme for the teaching profession in this country and there are many soft incentives in that.

“All that is required is for other actors down the line like state governors, the National Assembly and others to key into this initiative and ensure that the implementation is seamless.

“For instance, we are tired of hearing how long teachers are being owed salaries in states.

“It is criminal. So, with the new initiative, we have incentives to attract the best brains and retain them in the teaching profession.

“All welfare issues including housing, training and retraining, enhanced remuneration, allowances are being taken care of,” he said.