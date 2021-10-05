Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved N75,000 as a allowance per semester for education students in public universities across the country.

The president also approved N50,000 as a stipend per semester for Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) students.

The development which is part of his last year’s promises for the education sector was announced by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, during the annual celebration of World Teachers’ Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

This, according to the president, is aimed at encouraging people to take up the teaching profession as well as encourage excellent service delivery.

“Undergraduate students of B.Ed / B.A. Ed/ BSc. Ed in Public institutions are to receive stipends of N75,000.00 per semester while NCE students will get N50,000.00 as stipends per semester,” Mr Adamu said.

He also assured that efforts were in place to grant automatic employment to students after graduation, as the ministry would collaborate with state governments.

“The Federal Government should find the modality through which respective states’ governments could provide automatic employment for NCE graduates at Basic Education level,” he added.