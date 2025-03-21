NYSC confirms N77,000 corps allowance payment begins March end

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, has disclosed that, effective March 2025, all Corps Members will be paid their new monthly allowance of N77,000.

The development comes six months after the Federal Government promised to increase the allowance of Corps members from N33,000 to N77,000.

The approval for the increase was encapsulated in a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission dated September 25, 2024, signed by the Chairman, Mr. Ekpo Nta, in accordance with the enactment of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024.

A statement by the Corps’ Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, quoted the NYSC DG as giving the assurances that the Scheme and the Federal Government are responsive to Corps members’ welfare and will continue to ensure that their well-being is accorded maximum priority at all times.

The statement noted that the Director-General disclosed this on Thursday while interacting with Corps Members in the Wuse and Garki NYSC Zonal Offices of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

“General Nafiu, who thanked the Corps Members for their selfless service to the nation, advised them to remain calm, dedicated, focused, and disciplined.

“He lauded the founding father of the Scheme for conceiving the vision while advocating that all and sundry should rally around the Scheme.

“General Nafiu added that NYSC is a beautiful Scheme that is building bridges and exposing graduate youths to learn and understand the cultural values of places outside their places of birth.

“He stated further that Management would continue to instil the virtues of patriotism, discipline, self-restraint, good morals, leadership qualities, and teamwork in the successive batches of Corps Members.

“‘With effect from March, you are going to receive the sum of Seventy-Seven Thousand Naira as your monthly allowance.

“NYSC is good at record keeping, and I can assure you that your money will be paid. The Nation and the Scheme appreciate you,’” he said.