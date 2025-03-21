Musa Yar’Adua Foundation appoints Amara Nwankpa acting DG

The Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Amara Nwankpa as the acting Director General.

Nwankpa whose appointment takes effect from April 1, 2025, is taking over from Director General, Jacqueline Farris, following her retirement.

This was disclosed by Farris in a statement dated March 17.

Nwankpa, a seasoned expert in civic technology and public policy, brings over 12 years of experience in key areas such as climate, elections, energy, security, governance and accountability across Africa.

Prior to his new role, the new ADG served as Director, Partnerships and Development at the Yar’Adua Foundation and led its Public Policy Initiative from 2014 to 2024.

His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the Foundation’s strategic direction by fostering collaboration, engaging key stakeholders and developing sustainable policies.

The outgoing Director General, Farris, expressed confidence in Nwankpa’s ability to lead the foundation.

Farris stated, “It has been my sincere pleasure to have served the Yar’Adua Foundation since its establishment in 1998.

“It has also been my privilege to lead a team of committed and passionate staff in sustaining the legacy of one of Nigeria’s foremost contemporary leaders.”

Advertisement

Farris, who has led the Foundation for over 25 years, announced her retirement but assured all of her continued involvement as a Board member.

“I will remain an active member of the Board of Directors, where I will continue to support the Foundation in its mission to promote national unity, good governance, and social justice in Nigeria,” Farris added.