Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has announced the extension of its earlier issued 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government by another seven days.

The extension comes four days to the expiration of the ultimatum it gave on November 15, where it threatened to go on a nationwide strike due to non-implementation of an agreement reached with the government and others.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by NUPENG’s General Secretary, Mr Afolabi Olawale, on Thursday night in Lagos.

Olawale said that in spite of the various interventions and engagements with government agencies and institutions, issues concerning welfare of members and unfair labour practices by some oil majors had yet to be fully resolved, NAN reported.

He asked the government and all other concerned entities to take advantage of the extension to do the needful.

“Leadership of the union is still exercising further patience and restraint to give the on-going discussions the chances of resolving these issues once and for all. The decision of the union to give another seven-day ultimatum should not be misconstrued as a sign of capitulation or weakness,” he said.

“Rather, it is a demonstration of our resolve not to inflict unnecessary pains on Nigerians or create any form of artificial scarcity of petroleum products. It is our hope that government does the needful and save the nation the pains and losses our industrial action will bring.’’