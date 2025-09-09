Connect with us

Business

Association accuses NUPENG of extortion, excessive levies on tanker owners
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria

Abia gears up to meet 21st century challenges in education sector

Business

Union Bank Reimagined: A merger that shapes tomorrow

Business

People vs Profits: The Insurance Reclamation Decree

Business

Afreximbank unveils $1bn ATDC to transform Africa’s trade, seals $3bn mineral deals

Business

Trump tariffs face $1 trillion refund threat as Supreme Court weighs legality

Business

Tanker drivers’ strike deepens as Dangote refinery insists fuel supply remains stable

Business

NCAA cracks down on airlines over delays, cancellations; summons 13 carriers

Business

Wike appoints Nancy Nathan as acting FCTA Head of Service

Business

Prof. Arigbabu charges flagship secondary school principals on accountability

Business

Association accuses NUPENG of extortion, excessive levies on tanker owners

Published

2 hours ago

on

Association accuses NUPENG of extortion, excessive levies on tanker owners

…PTD Lagos zone passes vote of no confidence on union leaders

The Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADITOP) has levelled strong allegations against the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), accusing the union of extortion and imposing excessive levies on tanker owners in the downstream oil sector.

The accusations came as the Lagos Zone of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), a branch of NUPENG, passed a vote of no confidence on the union’s National President, Comrade (Prince) Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Comrade Afolabi Olawale.

According to the PTD zonal executives, who met in an emergency session on Monday, September 8, 2025, the NUPENG leadership has become engulfed in greed, impunity, manipulation, and incompetence. Their resolution followed rising tensions over alleged resistance by Dangote Refinery and MRS Holdings Limited to the unionisation of drivers, as well as the deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks nationwide.

In a separate statement issued in Abuja, ADITOP’s National President, Alhaji Lawal Dan-zaki, dissociated the association from NUPENG’s purported strike action. He stressed that ADITOP was established precisely to “checkmate the excesses of NUPENG, PTD, and other illegal levy collectors operating under its umbrella.”

Dan-zaki revealed that over the past five years, ADITOP had petitioned several government agencies, including the Inspector-General of Police, the Department of State Services, the National Security Adviser, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, over what he described as “NUPENG’s illegal and exploitative activities.”

According to him, NUPENG and its affiliates feed off extortion while remitting nothing to the federal treasury.

“NUPENG, PTD, and their affiliated unions extort our members and depot owners one naira per litre of every product loaded in a depot,” he alleged. “On top of that, PTD collects an additional one naira per litre from marketers, in addition to loading charges of between N80,000 and N100,000 per truck. This is outright extortion and economic sabotage.”

The allegations deepen the crisis within NUPENG at a time the downstream oil sector is under strain from the Dangote Refinery’s dominance and the shift to CNG-powered distribution trucks.

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (145) #UBA (176) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (384) Alex Otti (587) Aliko Dangote (110) Atiku Abubakar (334) Babajide Sanwo-olu (191) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (962) Buhari (145) CBN (516) Charles Soludo (94) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (180) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (162) NNPC (196) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (293) Olusegun Obasanjo (133) Osun State (142) PDP (178) Peter Obi (654) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (100) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (241)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement