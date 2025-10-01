Access Holdings, Coronation Group back landmark Nigerian art showcase at Tate Modern

Access Holdings Plc and Coronation Group Ltd have announced joint sponsorship of Nigerian Modernism, the first major UK exhibition dedicated to tracing the trajectory of modern art in Nigeria.

The exhibition, opening this October at Tate Modern in London, brings together over 250 works from more than 50 Nigerian artists, showcasing the country’s extraordinary artistic legacy from the 1940s to the turn of the century. It marks a pivotal moment in repositioning Nigeria’s cultural history within the global art conversation.

The collaboration, championed by Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, Chairman of both institutions and member of Tate Modern’s International Council, underscores the companies’ vision of culture as central to Africa’s progress.

“The modernist movement in Nigeria tells a story not just of art, but of the cultural awakening of a people who, even in times of transition and turmoil, used creativity to assert dignity above circumstance and retain their authentic cultural identity,” Aig-Imoukhuede said.

He described the partnership as part of a broader philanthropic mission to build enduring African institutions, stressing that culture is inseparable from sustainable development. According to him, the exhibition provides an opportunity to democratise access to African art, inspiring future generations to value their heritage.

“This is how we inspire the next generation. Not just of artists, but of Africans who know that our stories matter and their voices are heard throughout history. I believe we all carry a sacred duty to protect and share our cultural legacy,” he added.

Tate Modern’s Director, Karin Hindsbo, welcomed the collaboration, noting that the exhibition offers “long-overdue international attention” to the Nigerian artists who helped shape modernism on the continent.

“This landmark exhibition is a powerful celebration of the artists who shaped a powerful vision of African Modernism,” she said. “We’re thrilled to share the richness of Nigeria’s artistic legacy with audiences here in the UK and around the world.”

Advertisement

Aig-Imoukhuede urged Nigerians at home and abroad to embrace Nigerian Modernism as a cultural homecoming, describing it as an opportunity to challenge outdated narratives about Africa.

“The power of art transcends borders, connecting hearts and minds to inspire and drive change. This exhibition reminds us to reconnect with our roots and invites the world to see us through our own lens: rich, diverse and unapologetically African,” he said.