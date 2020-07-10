Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange in a statement available on its website warned investors to be wary when dealing with the shares of 13 companies after they failed to meet regulatory deadlines for the submission of their financial statements.

According to NSE, the defaulting companies include: Aso Savings and Loans Plc, Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc, DN Tyre & Rubber Plc, FTN Cocoa Processors Plc, Goldlink Insurance Plc, International Energy Insurance Plc, Medview Airline Plc, Resort Savings & Loans Plc, Staco Insurance Plc, Standard Alliance Insurance Plc, UNIC Diversified Holdings Plc, Union Dicon Salt Plc and Union Homes Savings and Loans Plc.

“Investors are advised to trade with caution on the securities of these companies in the absence of up to date financial information on them”

It warned that it may suspend trading on the shares of the companies if they fail to comply with rules within the specified period.

According to the NSE, the deadline for submission of the unaudited financial statement of the companies became due on June 29, 2020, being the extended due date as granted by the Exchange.

By virtue of non-filing of the unaudited report by the due date, the companies violated rules at the NSE which provide that every company shall file its unaudited quarterly accounts not later than 30 calendar days after the relevant quarter, and publish it within five business days.