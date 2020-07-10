Adebayo Obajemu

Courteville Business Solutions Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of its 15th Annual General Meeting that will hold at the Legation Hall, 38 Commercial Avenue, Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, on Monday, 27th of July, 2020 at 11.00 am.

According to the firm, “the convening and conduct of the AGM shall be done in compliance with directives and guidelines by the government on covid-19. Therefore, attendance of AGM shall be by proxy”.

“Shareholders are kindly requested to update their records and advise EDC Registrars of their updated records and relevant bank accounts for the payment of their dividends. Detachable forms in respect of mandate for e-dividend payment, unclaimed/stale dividend payment and shareholder data update is attached to the Annual Report for convenience. The afore-mentioned forms can also be downloaded from the Company’s website at www.courtevillegroup.com of from EDC Registrars website at www.edcregistras.com.ng. The duly completed forms should be returned to EDC Registrars, 23, Olusoji Idowu Street, Ilupeju, Lagos”.

“Notice is hereby given that the Register of Members of the Company will be closed on Monday 13th July, 2020 for the purpose of preparing an up-to-date Register of Members