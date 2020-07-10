Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian equities market on Thursday closed on a negative note as the All Share Index declined marginally by 0.01% to settle at 24,276.56 points against the previous close of 24,278.07 points.

Market Capitalisation declined marginally by 0.01% to close at N12.664 trillion from the previous close of N12.665 trillion, thereby shedding N1 billion.

An aggregate of 192 million units of shares were traded in 3,833 deals, valued at N2.47 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 10 equities gained while 15 equities declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Law Union & Rocks Insurance led other gainers with 7.00% growth, closing at N1.07 from the previous close of N1.00.

Honeywell Flour Mills and Sterling Bank among other gainers also grew their share prices by 6.59% and 5.83% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Conoil led other price decliners as it shed 10% of its share price to close at N18.9 from the previous close of N21.

Arbico Plc, Vitafoam and International Breweries among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.52%, 9.30% and 9.86% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 38 million units of its shares in 111 deals, valued at N68.55 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank traded 23.58 million units of its shares in 438 deals.