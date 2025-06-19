Connect with us

NPA Promotes 1,500 Staff, Clears Backlog of Stagnated Career Progression

Published

39 mins ago

on

NPA Promotes 1,500 Staff, Clears Backlog of Stagnated Career Progression

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has approved the promotion of 1,500 staff, effectively addressing a long-standing issue of career stagnation within the organisation. The move, approved by the NPA board and management, marks a major milestone in staff welfare and human capital development.

The decision was met with praise from the two major house unions—the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN)—who commended the NPA Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, for breaking the decade-long jinx that had hindered staff advancement.

In a statement, Dr. Dantsoho reaffirmed his commitment to prioritising human capital development as a key driver of organisational excellence.

“Talent development is a critical success factor in realising the bold goals we’ve set for ourselves, particularly in enhancing port competitiveness,” he said. “To meet and exceed stakeholders’ expectations, we must invest in boosting staff competencies and morale.”

Dantsoho also thanked the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, for endorsing the management’s strategic proposal that resolved the lingering promotion backlog.

“I deeply appreciate the Honourable Minister for approving our multi-pronged strategy that enabled us to clear all outstanding promotion cases through a comprehensive examination process, and for endorsing mechanisms to prevent such stagnation in the future,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the unions, Comrade Bodunde, President of SSASCGOC, lauded the NPA for its renewed commitment to staff welfare.

“In addition to clearing the backlog of promotions, we appreciate the increase in productivity bonuses, improved end-of-year welfare packages, and the revised Financial Guide to the Condition of Service, which now better reflects economic realities and inflationary trends,” Bodunde said.

According to a statement by Mr. Ikechukwu Onyemekara, General Manager of Corporate & Strategic Communications at the NPA, Dr. Dantsoho added that ongoing port infrastructure and equipment upgrades will be complemented by continued investment in staff welfare and development.

Obinna Ezugwu.

