Ex-VP Sambo Denies Allegations of Political Bias in Power Sector Privatisation

Former Vice President Mohammed Namadi Sambo has strongly refuted recent claims by former Minister of Budget and National Planning, Dr. Shamsudeen Usman, alleging political interference in the 2013 power sector privatisation process.

In a statement issued by his Personal Secretary, Mr. Yinka Ibrahim, Sambo described the allegations as “false, mischievous, and hypocritical,” asserting that they were aimed at discrediting the Goodluck Jonathan administration and the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), which he chaired at the time.

Reacting to Usman’s claims, Sambo said, “My attention was drawn to a shocking statement attributed to Dr. Usman, suggesting that political considerations influenced the selection of preferred bidders during the privatisation process. This is utterly ridiculous and a complete falsehood.”

Dr. Usman had recently alleged during an event in Abuja that the privatisation was skewed in favour of politically connected individuals within the Jonathan administration, with key figures allegedly acquiring stakes in the newly privatised power firms.

But Sambo dismissed the allegations as baseless and challenged Dr. Usman to provide specific details or names of individuals or organisations that were unduly favoured.

“As Chairman of the Council, I executed my responsibilities in line with due process and in the best interest of the country—a fact widely acknowledged by both local and international stakeholders,” he said.

He noted that to ensure transparency, the Minister of Power at the time resigned over a conflict of interest, and Nigeria’s anti-graft agencies—the EFCC and ICPC—were included as statutory members of the Council overseeing the process.

Sambo also questioned the motive and timing of Dr. Usman’s comments, pointing out that he was actively involved in the privatisation and chaired several key committees at the time.

“It is strange that over a decade later, he is now making these accusations. One is left to wonder whether this is an attempt to gain political favour with the current administration,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The former Vice President further advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister of Finance Wale Edun to tread carefully in dealing with Dr. Usman, whom he described as inconsistent and disloyal.

“It is unfortunate that someone who was deeply involved in the process is now attempting to rewrite history. This is a classic case of biting the hand that fed him,” Sambo concluded.

Ex-VP joins APC

Meanwhile, in a move that could reshape political alignments ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, Sambo has defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development was confirmed on Wednesday by APC chieftain Imran Muhammad via a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that Sambo’s defection was formalised through the party’s Kaduna State chapter.

Sambo, who served as Vice President under President Goodluck Jonathan from 2010 to 2015, has largely maintained a low profile since leaving office. His return to the political scene through the APC suggests renewed interest in shaping Kaduna State’s political future and possibly influencing national discourse as the 2027 elections approach.

Party defections have long been a hallmark of Nigeria’s ever-shifting political terrain, often driven by the quest for influence, access to state resources, and strategic relevance. While many defections traditionally flow from the opposition to the ruling party, since 2015, a new trend has emerged—coalitions of defectors coming together to challenge incumbents. The APC itself was born out of such a coalition, which ended the PDP’s 16-year hold on power in the 2015 elections.

Sambo’s move follows the older pattern of joining the ruling party, but it also speaks to the wider wave of political repositioning already underway as various power blocs begin to realign ahead of what is expected to be a fiercely contested 2027 race.