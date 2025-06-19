Abia Govt Approves Board for Medicines, Commodities Management Agency

In a bid to strengthen healthcare delivery in the state, Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti has approved the constitution of the Board of the Abia State Medicines and Commodities Management Agency (ASMCMA).

In a press release issued to newsmen on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, the board will ensure the efficient management and distribution of essential medicines and medical commodities.

“The Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, OFR, has approved the constitution of the Board of the Abia State Medicines and Commodities Management Agency (ASMCMA) in line with Abia State Government commitment to strengthen healthcare delivery system and to ensure the efficient management and distribution of essential medicines and medical commodities.”

The board has a mandate to provide strategic oversight and policy direction for the Agency, which plays a critical role in ensuring the availability, affordability, and quality assurance of essential medicines and health commodities across the State’s public health institutions.

The board has the following as members:

Chief Victor Amuta, FPSN – Chairman

2. Dr. (Mrs.) Katlyn I. Ukpabi – Member (Representing Abia North Senatorial District)

3. Sir Ucheoma A. Madumere – Member (Representing Abia Central Senatorial District)

4. Dr. Akara Emmanuel Ugochukwu – Member (Representing Abia South Senatorial District)

5. Mr. Chris Ukah – Member

(A development advocate and community health representative).

Other Statutory members are:

Dr. Borke Ngozi Okwale – Director, Medical Services, Ministry of Health

7. Pharm. (Mrs.) Nnenna Emuche – Director, Pharmacy Services, Ministry of Health

8. Mrs. Charity Ekwuribe – Director, Nursing Services, Ministry of Health

9. Dr. Clem Ifekeronye – Secretary, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Abia State Branch

10. Sir Emmanuel Okafor – Chairman, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Abia State Branch

11. Mrs. Elechi Obi-Chianakwalam – Representative, Abia State Ministry of Finance

12. Pharm. Nnaemeka Kanu Orji – Executive Secretary of the Agency and Secretary to the Board

In the release , the State government expressed confidence that the calibre and competence of the Board members will ensure that the Agency fulfills its mandate of building a reliable and transparent system for the procurement, distribution, and regulation of medicines and health commodities in Abia State.