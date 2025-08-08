‘Now, Africa Trade Begins!’ – UBA Integrates PAPSS into LEO Chatbot for Seamless Cross-Border Payments

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has achieved another digital milestone by becoming the first financial institution in Africa to enable cross-border payments via a chatbot platform, following the successful integration of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) into its AI-powered chatbot, LEO.

The launch, held on Wednesday at UBA’s Head Office in Lagos, marked a major step in deepening intra-African trade, allowing instant, secure, and seamless transactions in local currencies between African countries—right from the LEO platform.

Speaking at the event, UBA Group Managing Director/CEO, Oliver Alawuba, described the integration as a defining moment for the bank and a leap towards breaking trade barriers across the continent.

“For us, UBA is about connectivity and simplifying transactions. With PAPSS now on LEO, we are not just enabling payments; we are removing obstacles to economic collaboration and allowing Africans to transact in their own currencies. This is at the heart of Africa’s economic transformation. Now, Africa trade begins!” Alawuba declared.

He emphasised the bank’s commitment to youth empowerment as a driver of economic growth, noting that innovations like this directly support Africa’s future.

PAPSS CEO, Mike Ogbalu III, praised UBA’s role as one of the first banks to embrace PAPSS in partnership with Afreximbank. He highlighted the shift from branch-based transactions to digital platforms like LEO, enabling customers to send and receive money within seconds—a development he said is already boosting trade.

“Previously, intra-African trade was minimal and restricted. This innovation is changing that, bringing convenience and speed that are vital for economic growth,” Ogbalu said.

UBA’s Head of Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, noted that the deployment positions UBA as the first bank in Africa to power cross-border payments through a chatbot, reinforcing its leadership in digital banking.

Early adoption data, particularly along the Ghana–Nigeria corridor, has been promising, with the bank aiming to expand usage and awareness across its markets.

“This is a transformational move—simplifying payments, empowering traders, supporting families, and unlocking economic potential,” Fashola added.

UBA serves over 45 million customers across 20 African countries, as well as in the UK, USA, France, and the UAE. With a workforce of 25,000, the bank continues to lead in financial inclusion and technology-driven innovation.