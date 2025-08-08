Connect with us

Business

‘Now, Africa Trade Begins!’ – UBA Integrates PAPSS into LEO Chatbot for Seamless Cross-Border Payments
Advertisement

Business

SUBEB, UBEC Sensitise Parents, Guardians on Free Primary School Enrolment

Business

Navy shuts down 71 illegal refineries, seizes 411,000 litres of stolen crude in July

Business

FG rolls out YouthCred Initiative for NYSC members

Business

"Stup1d boy, God punish you!" Otedola recounts Obasanjo’s furious 2am call over diesel deregulation

Business

NSDC allocates 150,000 hectares to enhance Nigeria’s sugar production

Business

PalmPay partners FG to boost data protection awareness

Business

United Capital posts strong H1-2025 results, grows revenue by 57%, profit by 54%

Business

AP launches Visco 2000 promo with instant cash, airtime rewards

Business

NDIC, CBN Reaffirm Commitment to Financial System Stability During High-Level Meeting

Business

‘Now, Africa Trade Begins!’ – UBA Integrates PAPSS into LEO Chatbot for Seamless Cross-Border Payments

Published

34 mins ago

on

‘Now, Africa Trade Begins!’ – UBA Integrates PAPSS into LEO Chatbot for Seamless Cross-Border Payments

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has achieved another digital milestone by becoming the first financial institution in Africa to enable cross-border payments via a chatbot platform, following the successful integration of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) into its AI-powered chatbot, LEO.

The launch, held on Wednesday at UBA’s Head Office in Lagos, marked a major step in deepening intra-African trade, allowing instant, secure, and seamless transactions in local currencies between African countries—right from the LEO platform.

Speaking at the event, UBA Group Managing Director/CEO, Oliver Alawuba, described the integration as a defining moment for the bank and a leap towards breaking trade barriers across the continent.

“For us, UBA is about connectivity and simplifying transactions. With PAPSS now on LEO, we are not just enabling payments; we are removing obstacles to economic collaboration and allowing Africans to transact in their own currencies. This is at the heart of Africa’s economic transformation. Now, Africa trade begins!” Alawuba declared.

He emphasised the bank’s commitment to youth empowerment as a driver of economic growth, noting that innovations like this directly support Africa’s future.

PAPSS CEO, Mike Ogbalu III, praised UBA’s role as one of the first banks to embrace PAPSS in partnership with Afreximbank. He highlighted the shift from branch-based transactions to digital platforms like LEO, enabling customers to send and receive money within seconds—a development he said is already boosting trade.
“Previously, intra-African trade was minimal and restricted. This innovation is changing that, bringing convenience and speed that are vital for economic growth,” Ogbalu said.

UBA’s Head of Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, noted that the deployment positions UBA as the first bank in Africa to power cross-border payments through a chatbot, reinforcing its leadership in digital banking.

Early adoption data, particularly along the Ghana–Nigeria corridor, has been promising, with the bank aiming to expand usage and awareness across its markets.

“This is a transformational move—simplifying payments, empowering traders, supporting families, and unlocking economic potential,” Fashola added.

Advertisement

UBA serves over 45 million customers across 20 African countries, as well as in the UK, USA, France, and the UAE. With a workforce of 25,000, the bank continues to lead in financial inclusion and technology-driven innovation.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *