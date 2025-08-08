SUBEB, UBEC Sensitise Parents, Guardians on Free Primary School Enrolment

In a renewed effort to boost pupil enrolment in public primary schools across Ogun State, the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has launched an enrolment campaign to sensitise parents and guardians on the benefits of enrolling their children in public schools.

Speaking at a one-day programme held in Kuto, Abeokuta, the State Coordinator of UBEC, Mr. Sola Badmus, said the initiative was designed to reverse the trend of low enrolment, particularly in the state capital.

“We have observed low pupil enrolment in our schools, especially in Abeokuta. If we can engage parents directly, explain the importance of education, and assure them that the schools are ready and well-equipped, they will be encouraged to register their children,” Badmus said.

He explained that the sensitisation was deliberately scheduled during the third-term holiday to give parents ample time to make decisions before the new academic session begins. Badmus urged them to take advantage of the facilities provided by the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration, which include modern computers, improved infrastructure, and other learning resources.

Also speaking, SUBEB’s Director of Social Mobilisation, Mr. Bodunrin Akinleye, described education as the surest path to success, citing prominent Nigerians such as Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Aremo Olusegun Osoba as examples of individuals who rose to prominence through education.

“You don’t need to pay a dime to enrol your wards. Enrolment is absolutely free,” he emphasised, urging parents and guardians to take full advantage of the opportunity.

In her remarks, a parent, Mrs. Kafayat Adekunjo, thanked the SUBEB and UBEC team for the sensitisation and pledged to spread the message to other parents on the importance of sending their children to school.