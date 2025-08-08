Connect with us

Business

SUBEB, UBEC Sensitise Parents, Guardians on Free Primary School Enrolment
Advertisement

Business

‘Now, Africa Trade Begins!’ – UBA Integrates PAPSS into LEO Chatbot for Seamless Cross-Border Payments

Business

Navy shuts down 71 illegal refineries, seizes 411,000 litres of stolen crude in July

Business

FG rolls out YouthCred Initiative for NYSC members

Business

"Stup1d boy, God punish you!" Otedola recounts Obasanjo’s furious 2am call over diesel deregulation

Business

NSDC allocates 150,000 hectares to enhance Nigeria’s sugar production

Business

PalmPay partners FG to boost data protection awareness

Business

United Capital posts strong H1-2025 results, grows revenue by 57%, profit by 54%

Business

AP launches Visco 2000 promo with instant cash, airtime rewards

Business

NDIC, CBN Reaffirm Commitment to Financial System Stability During High-Level Meeting

Business

SUBEB, UBEC Sensitise Parents, Guardians on Free Primary School Enrolment

Published

25 mins ago

on

SUBEB, UBEC Sensitise Parents, Guardians on Free Primary School Enrolment

In a renewed effort to boost pupil enrolment in public primary schools across Ogun State, the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has launched an enrolment campaign to sensitise parents and guardians on the benefits of enrolling their children in public schools.

Speaking at a one-day programme held in Kuto, Abeokuta, the State Coordinator of UBEC, Mr. Sola Badmus, said the initiative was designed to reverse the trend of low enrolment, particularly in the state capital.

“We have observed low pupil enrolment in our schools, especially in Abeokuta. If we can engage parents directly, explain the importance of education, and assure them that the schools are ready and well-equipped, they will be encouraged to register their children,” Badmus said.

He explained that the sensitisation was deliberately scheduled during the third-term holiday to give parents ample time to make decisions before the new academic session begins. Badmus urged them to take advantage of the facilities provided by the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration, which include modern computers, improved infrastructure, and other learning resources.

Also speaking, SUBEB’s Director of Social Mobilisation, Mr. Bodunrin Akinleye, described education as the surest path to success, citing prominent Nigerians such as Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Aremo Olusegun Osoba as examples of individuals who rose to prominence through education.

“You don’t need to pay a dime to enrol your wards. Enrolment is absolutely free,” he emphasised, urging parents and guardians to take full advantage of the opportunity.

In her remarks, a parent, Mrs. Kafayat Adekunjo, thanked the SUBEB and UBEC team for the sensitisation and pledged to spread the message to other parents on the importance of sending their children to school.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *