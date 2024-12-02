Military onslaught hobbles bandits, insurgents, others to give Nigerians respite 

In the last couple of months, there has been an appreciable thaw in the rate of insecurity across the country, but that’s not to say there are no pockets of attacks here and there; however, when compared to what it was during the last administration, it’s clear there has been a noticeable difference.

Military analysts have attributed drastic reduction in banditry and kidnapping to a host of factors ranging from military pressure to environmental issues, while many have admitted that while pressure has eased in some hotspots like Benue, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Niger, it has escalated to unprecedented heights in places like Kogi and Niger States.

A top military officer, who craved anonymity, said in Kogi West insecurity has reached embarrassing stage, admitting that the forest of the Kogi West has large population of Fulani bandits, who are foreigners, saying ” these criminals have established village cells in the forest complete with modern comforts, such as generators, stores.

Recently, a senior military officer was kidnapped along Kabba-Lokoja route where he was said to have spent a week with the kidnappers before he was released.

In flash points of Zamfara and northwest as well as north central states of Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau , attacks have been greatly curtailed to lowest ebb.

Before Tinubu came on board and in the first seven months of the new administration insecurity still remained a serious challenge.

The worsening security situation then could be attributed to several factors, including under-resourced and poorly equipped security forces, corruption, high unemployment, poverty, weak governance structures and lack of political will.

A top intelligence officer, who craved anonymity confided in Business Hallmark that “President Tinubu’s administration is adopting a comprehensive approach to address insecurity through the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. The strategy focuses on strengthening the security forces, enhancing intelligence capabilities and fostering regional and international collaborations.

“I can tell you that the military action against the bandits, insurgents and kidnappers is yielding fruit; many of their core commanders have been taken out, hundreds have surrendered to the military authorities.The reason we are witnessing kidnapping in Kogi and Niger states is because many of the bandits escaping the onslaught in the northwest have moved to the forest in Kogi West.

Advertisement

Sources confided in this newspaper that the administration has increased funding, provided modern equipment and comprehensive training programmes to enhance the operational capacity of the military, police and other security forces.

One reason for the reduction in the attack is said to be environmental in nature, the difficulty bandits face in moving men and equipment during wet season has played a significant part. ” Even though the environmental factors are there, but the onslaught against them has been unrelenting and yielding results because of the superior fire power of the military”, Dr. Adebayo Osibofun , a security expert told this newspaper.

It was learnt that the administration had focused on addressing economic factors contributing to insecurity, investing in education, healthcare, and job creation to mitigate the underlying causes of crime and violence. Efforts to combat corruption within the security sector have also been intensified, and regional security cooperation has been enhanced through diplomatic engagements with neighboring countries, according to sources, who noted that these moves are being pursued quietly. There is also the environmental factor of flooding, which usually push them out of their hide-outs in the forest, like Sambisa, and around Lake Chad. They operate more during dry season, which allows for better mobility.

Only recently, The Northern Elders Progressive Group commended President Bola Tinubu’s “bull by the horns’ approach in the fight against insecurity in the northern region.

Chairman of the group in the Northwest, Alhaji Mustafa Dutsinma, in a statement recently praised Tinubu’s new strategy, dubbed “Fansan Yamma,” which has recorded significant positive results in the region.

According to Dutsinma, President Tinubu’s aggressive approach to tackling insecurity, particularly his decision to use military force to crush bandits in their hideouts without mercy, has shown promising results.

He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to tackle the issue head-on, citing the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle’s recent visit to the epicenter of banditry in Sokoto State as a testament to his bravery and commitment.

Only recently, former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani said the security situation in the North under President Bola Tinubu has improved when compared to what was obtainable during the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

Advertisement

Sani observed that terrorists attacked several schools in the north during Buhari’s administration but the reverse is the case under Tinubu’s government.

Speaking during the 40th anniversary and reunion of the ’84 set of Kagara Old Boys Association, composed of alumni from Government Science College, Kagara, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, the former lawmaker linked the improved security situation to the killing of some terrorists’ leaders.

According to Sani: “The security challenges would be over in the whole country because what we have now is better than the one we had during the Buhari administration.

“There is every evidence that many of the top terrorists have been eliminated by our security forces. And if you compare what we are having today to what we had yesterday, it is still the best.

“Under Buhari administration, we had a series of attacks on schools, including attacks on Green Field University, Kaduna, Bathel Baptist school, Kaduna, Government Science College, Kagara, Federal Government Girls’ College, Yauri, Federal School of Agricultural Mechanisation, Mando, Government Secondary school, Kankara, Government Secondary school, Jangibe, all under Buhari administration. So, we are hopeful that things will be better.”

Professor Adeagbo Moritiwon, a political scientist, said, how often have you heard of unrest or attack in Kaduna or Jos, even Benue? There has been a serious assault on banditry in the northwest and Central by the military. We must give this to Tinubu and his military commanders. That is not to say that the country is free. No, there are still attacks here and there, especially in Kogi and Niger states, even in Benue, but the scale has come down. The bandits’ top commanders have been killed, and this has decimated their ranks, he stated