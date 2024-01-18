Why neighboring countries don’t have insecurity like Nigeria – Shehu Sani

Controversial former lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani has claimed that security agencies in some African countries sharing borders with Nigeria are more serious in discharging their duties than those in Nigeria.

Sani, who made the claim in a post on his official X handle on Thursday, questioned why citizens in countries like Benin Republic, Niger, Chad and Cameroon are not being kidnapped for ransom.

According to him, security operatives in those countries are more professional, leading to the safety of their citizens.

He lamented the worsening security crisis bedeviling the nation at the moment, saying kidnapping is becoming a lucrative business.

His post reads, “If ransom is not paid to kidnappers, the lives of the hostages are at risk. If ransom is paid to kidnappers, it encourages other kidnappers to abduct more and makes the business of kidnapping more lucrative.

“Families of the victims of kidnappings will do anything to get their loved ones released in the event of the helplessness and hopelessness of the security agencies.

“Why are there no kidnappings for ransom in Benin Republic, Niger, Chad and Cameroon? Because their security agencies are more serious and professional in the execution of their duties”.